More expensive property tax in 2022, see how much tax you will have to pay

Drivers in Brazil who, in addition to having to face skyrocketing fuel prices, should pay attention to the payment of the IPVA (Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax), which should have a large increase in 2022 compared to what was paid this year.

The average amount charged by IPVA is up to 4% of the vehicle’s sales value according to the Fipe table. However, in recent years landlords were used to paying less and less of the tax due to the natural devaluation.

However, for next year, the tax will be higher than this year, due to adjustments in the price of cars resulting from the high 12.5% ​​appreciation of used cars in the 13 months ended in August. This scenario is due to several factors such as the retracted demand for 0km, which consequently heated up the used car market.

How to know how much IPVA I will pay

The calculation of the Tax charged by the State is calculated based on the final price of the vehicle in the Fipe Table and the application of the rate charged by each state. At that point, just calculate the value of the car with the state tax rate.

Check the table of average tax rates for each state:

States Percentage São Paulo 4% Rio de Janeiro 4% Minas Gerais 4% Goiás 3.75% Federal District 3.5% Mato Grosso do Sul 3.5% Paraná 3.5% alagoas 3% Amazons 3% Amapá 3% Pernambuco 3% large northern river 3% Rio Grande do Sul 3% Roraima 3% Bahia 2.5% Ceará 2.5% Maranhão 2.5% For 2.5% Paraíba 2.5% Piauí 2.5% Sergipe 2.5% Acre two% Holy Spirit two% Mato Grosso two% Rondônia two% Santa Catarina two% Tocantins two%

Now that you know the rate charged by your state, just check the current value of your car on the Fipe table. It is worth remembering that in the case of the 0Km car, the base price used for the calculation is the one shown in the purchase tax document.

Attention! It is worth remembering that vehicle fuel can interfere with the state’s tax rate.

How do I calculate?

After knowing the exact value of your car, let’s go to a practical example. Assuming that your car is flex (alcohol/gasoline) and has a value of R$ 60 thousand in the Fipe table and that your car is licensed in the State of São Paulo, which has a rate of 4%, then the calculation will be as follows :

60 thousand x 4% = 2,400

2022 IPVA will be R$ 2,400

As pointed out in a simple account, a car in the State of São Paulo, in the exact amount of R$ 60 thousand, will have an IPVA cost of R$ 2,400 next year.