Mother found out via message on WhatsApp that 9-year-old daughter was raped in SP | Santos and Region

A print sent by the mother to the g1 shows the conversation between her and a sheltered woman, who was the one who warned her about the case. In the dialogue, the teenager claims that they saw the girl in the bathroom, paralyzed, and says that they would have taken an exam that proved the rape.

The girl’s mother, who prefers not to be identified, explained that she was desperate to find out, and went to the place with her ex-husband. The Military Police was called due to the fact that they went to the equipment. She reports that her children have been at the shelter for about a year, as there was a fight with her ex-partner and the court decided that the place was safer for the children.

“When I got there, she started screaming: ‘Mom, get me out of here, I’ve been raped’. My girl is desperate, she was very nervous. I’m also mad about all this,” says the mother. After the case, a declaration form was registered at the Judiciary Police Center (CPJ) in Santos.

2 of 2 Girl was reportedly raped in a shelter for minors in Santos, SP — Photo: Personal Archive Girl was reportedly raped in a shelter for minors in Santos, SP — Photo: Personal Archive

The case took place on September 19, but the mother only found out on Thursday (30), when she was informed by the other sheltered. According to the State’s Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), on the day of the crime, the PM was called to respond to the case of rape of a vulnerable person on Avenida Dino Bueno, in the Ponta da Praia neighborhood.

In the private shelter, which is under intervention by the Social Development Department of Santos, the teenager was apprehended for the infraction, and the girl was rescued at the Frei Galvão Hospital, in Boqueirão.

In a statement, the Municipality of Santos informs that, since July 2021, the unit has been under intervention by the Department of Social Development (Seds), after a court decision that determined the suspension of the term of collaboration between Seds and the entity, for the determination of facts known to the Judiciary, which are under judicial secrecy.

Also according to the municipal administration, family members who have ties with the children and adolescents in care and who have judicial authorization to schedule visits to the shelter are constantly informed of the assistance provided by the Seds technical team.