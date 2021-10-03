Mother of influencer Gabby Petito makes first post on Twitter demanding that fiance suspected of her death surrender – Monet

+



Gabby Petito with her mother (Photo: Twitter)

The mother of influencer Gabby Petito (1999-2021) kicked off her Twitter account with a message aimed at her daughter’s murder suspect. In his post, Nichole Schmidt asked Brian Laundrie to turn himself in to the authorities investigating the case. The influencer’s fiance has been missing since September 14th.

Nichole Schmidt wrote: “Mother bear is getting mad! Surrender!”, even including the emoji of an angry red face.

The tweet of Gabby Petito’s mother (Photo: Twitter)

Afterwards she even mentioned the profile of her husband, Gabby’s father: “Joseph Petito agrees”. Ending the post with the hashtags “#JustiçaParaGabby” and “#FilhaDaAmérica”.

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Gabby Petito was found dead in a forest in the state of Wyoming on September 19th. She and her fiance were on a van trip across the US, but she cut off contact with her family at the end of August. The search for her began when her fiance returned home to Florida on September 1, without giving information on Petito’s location.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

Petito’s father also used his Twitter account to mourn his daughter’s death. He shared a photo of Gabby and wrote:

“She is already saving several lives. Many stories have come to us of relationship breakups for safety reasons and people are being saved thanks to her influence. We have a lot to do, but it’s a start”.

The tweet of Gabby Petito’s father (Photo: Twitter)

Petito’s corpse was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noted a van in the footage that matched the description of the vehicle Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted authorities .