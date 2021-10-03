Movement #Fora Bolsonaro returns to the streets in Portugal

Several demonstrations will take place this Saturday in Portuguese cities, such as Lisbon, Porto and Braga, in support of the Brazilian movement #ForaBolsonaro, which is also mobilizing on this day in Brazil and other countries against the policies of Jair Bolsonaro, said the organizations of the events.

“The aim of our demonstration is to support the #ForaBolsonaro movement in Brazil. Even living abroad, we are very angry with what is happening in Brazil, namely with the mismanagement of the covid-19 pandemic and now with the complaints of corruption that are emerging” in this context, told the Lusa news agency one of the organizers of this Saturday’s demonstration in Braga, journalist Cristina Bighetti.

“We are a group of progressive and left-wing Brazilians who live in Braga and Portugal. We decided to join together to promote actions and support movements in Brazil” against the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said the journalist.

In Braga, the demonstration against the policies of Jair Bolsonaro – organized by several groups of Brazilian immigrants, such as the Esquerda collective in Braga, the Marielle collective and the Anónimas collective – will take place in Praça da República, in front of the fountain, at 18:00.

“We want to demonstrate against privatization and the timeframe of indigenous lands [que define que os indígenas só podem manter as terras onde já estavam desde 5 de outubro de 1988], the fight against fascism, among other points”, declared to Lusa Nádia Almeida, one of the organizers of the demonstration that will take place today in Porto, at Centro Português de Fotografia, in Cordoaria, at 4 pm.

“Several collectives are in the organization of this event, including the Portugal Fight Committee, of which I am a member”, referring also that several collectives and people integrate and organize the countless actions and manifestations that are organized in Porto, such as the Estrela collective, namely with the support of the Workers’ Party (PT) Nucleus in Lisbon.

In Lisbon, two demonstrations will take place this day.

One of the protests will take place in Praça Luís de Camões, at 18:00, organized by the collective Andorinha — Frente Democrática Brasileira in Lisbon, Casa do Brasil in Lisbon, Queer Tropical – Association for Support of the Brazilian LGBTQIA+ Community in Portugal and Brazilian International Front Against the Coup and for Democracy.

The other demonstration will take place at D. Pedro IV square, in Rossio, at 17:00, with the organizers of the Alvito collective, the Revolu collective, the PT Lisboa Nucleus and the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), with the participation of several Portuguese parties and organizations.

According to the Brazilian movement #ForaBolsonaro, 167 acts and demonstrations are confirmed in 160 Brazilian cities and in 14 countries.

Among the countries that will take place protests, in addition to Portugal, are Germany, Argentina, Canada, United States, Spain, France, England, Italy, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium and Austria.

According to the #ForaBolsonaro movement, several political organizations and social entities are united and committed to democracy and with the objective of establishing joint initiatives in defense of Brazil and against Bolsonaro’s policies.