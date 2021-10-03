Movement #Fora Bolsonaro returns to the streets in Portugal

Several demonstrations will take place this Saturday in Portuguese cities, such as Lisbon, Porto and Braga, in support of the Brazilian movement #ForaBolsonaro, which is also mobilizing on this day in Brazil and other countries against the policies of Jair Bolsonaro, said the organizations of the events.

“The aim of our demonstration is to support the #ForaBolsonaro movement in Brazil. Even living abroad, we are very angry with what is happening in Brazil, namely with the mismanagement of the covid-19 pandemic and now with the complaints of corruption that are emerging” in this context, told the Lusa news agency one of the organizers of this Saturday’s demonstration in Braga, journalist Cristina Bighetti.

“We are a group of progressive and left-wing Brazilians who live in Braga and Portugal. We decided to join together to promote actions and support movements in Brazil” against the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said the journalist.

In Braga, the demonstration against the policies of Jair Bolsonaro – organized by several groups of Brazilian immigrants, such as the Esquerda collective in Braga, the Marielle collective and the Anónimas collective – will take place in Praça da República, in front of the fountain, at 18:00.

“We want to demonstrate against privatization and the timeframe of indigenous lands [que define que os indígenas só podem manter as terras onde já estavam desde 5 de outubro de 1988], the fight against fascism, among other points”, declared to Lusa Nádia Almeida, one of the organizers of the demonstration that will take place today in Porto, at Centro Português de Fotografia, in Cordoaria, at 4 pm.

“Several collectives are in the organization of this event, including the Portugal Fight Committee, of which I am a member”, referring also that several collectives and people integrate and organize the countless actions and manifestations that are organized in Porto, such as the Estrela collective, namely with the support of the Workers’ Party (PT) Nucleus in Lisbon.