Musician Sebastião Tapajós dies aged 79 | News Pará | Online Diary

Paraense music has been missing the chords of one of its purest talents over the past few years.

The composer and musician Sebastião Tapajós, 79, died this Saturday night (2), in a private hospital in the city of Santarém, in the west of Pará.

According to information from reporter Bena Santana, from Rádio Clube de Santarém, Sebastião was about to be discharged after surgery, but he ended up having complications and eventually died.

Born in Alenquer, the musician moved to Santarém as a child, where he grew up and learned to play music with another great musician in the Tapajós region: maestro Wilson Fonseca.

According to information, the Santarém City Council has already made the building available to the family for the wake of the artist, one of the main musicians in the city.

Sebastião Tapajós has several hit songs throughout his career.

“Conversa de Violões” is the result of a dedicated work, which uses with freedom and develops to the maximum the expressive resources of the instrument. The Duo with… Instrumental Sesc Brasil

Terruá Pará is a project for the dissemination and circulation of music from Pará, carried out by the State Government, which, since 2006, has brought sounds, rhythms and artists from the… Terruá Pará

The Government of Pará, through the Secretary of State for Culture (Secult), lamented the death of musician Sebastião Tapajós.

In a statement, he recalled that the guitarist made a career in Brazil and Europe, performing with renowned names in national and international music. He received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by the State University of Pará (Uepa) and by the Federal University of Oeste do Pará (Ufopa).

In 2019, Secult’s Violão Paraense label honored Sebastião Tapajós by bringing together 30 scores and the composer’s biography.