National pharmacist arranges CanSino vaccine coming to Brazil – News

The Brazilian pharmaceutical company Biomm, specializing in the production of medicines against diseases such as diabetes and cancer, announced this Friday (1) that it had signed an agreement with the Chinese company CanSino Biologic INC and will import the Convidecia vaccine to Brazil, against Covid-19.

The laboratory agreed to import the immunizing agent against Sars-CoV-2 and the possibility of producing this and other vaccines developed by the Chinese company. CanSino’s vaccine is already used in countries like Hungary, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Biomm soon intends to ask Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for authorization for the emergency use of the immunizing agent. Until June of this year, CanSino was represented in Brazil by Belcher Farmacêutica, which requested an analysis of the vaccine from the agency in May. The order was closed in June, after the Chinese company unilaterally terminated the contract with the Brazilian representative.

The Ministry of Health even signed a contract with Belcher intention to purchase 60 million of Convidecia.

The vaccine is applied in a single dose, and clinical tests, released in February this year, showed that the effectiveness is 65.7% against all symptomatic cases of Covid-19, 28 days after the application of the immunizing agent. In severe cases, the effectiveness is 90.98%, four weeks after application.

Like AstraZeneca and Janssen, the immunizing agent is produced from a non-replicating adenovirus (which causes a cold), which carries pieces of the genetic material from Sars-CoV-2 and induces the body to produce an immune response to the virus.