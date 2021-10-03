Nélio pierces Tonico’s eye and falls in love with Dolores · TV News

Inseparable partner of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in In the Times of the Emperor, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will pierce the deputy’s eyes and will fall in love with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). The boy will even go on to write love letters to Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Enchanting with the rejected since he will have seen her at her wedding –on the air in this Saturday’s chapter (2)–, Nelio will be forced by his friend to make room for his new wife. Tonico will decide to return to Bahia to resolve political conflicts.

Together, the characters of João Pedro Zappa and Daphne Bozaski will discover that they have a lot in common. In the episode on the 6th, the girl will buy a hat with the boy to hide from society. “Why do you want to hide your face?”, Nelio will be shocked. “Because I’m ugly and boring,” she countered. “That’s not true,” the man will promptly release.

“How not? You yourself are not capable of looking me in the face. You turn your face all the time”, will observe the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont). “But that’s not the reason, not at all,” will retort Nélio. “Why then?” asks Dolores. “Because… I’m ugly and dull too,” he will say shyly.

Pilar’s sister will laugh at her new colleague. “You said you’re ugly and dull too, so you agree I’m ugly and dull,” she’ll comment smartly. Batista’s son (Ernani Moraes) will be groundless at the sight of his beloved.

“That’s not what I meant. I was talking about me, you’re… I’m sorry,” he said awkwardly. “I think we should go in and buy a hat for each of us. Shall we?”, Dolores will joke good-naturedly.

Nélio will be so enchanted by the young woman that he will appear two days later writing the letter to the girl with low self-esteem. “I don’t stop and don’t even want to stop thinking about the first time I saw you. The most precious feeling in my chest was born there, and I preserve it to last for eternity”, he will write.

The spell will turn against the sorcerer, however, and Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) will steal the relative’s romantic message to deliver to Princess Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao), in whom he is interested. “Tomorrow I’m going to have it delivered on Thursday, to my Leopoldina”, will excite the young man.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

