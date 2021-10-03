Netflix launches ‘Round 6’ stickers for WhatsApp; see how to save – 10/03/2021

The South Korean series “Round 6” (released in some countries under the name “Squid Games”) debuted just over 15 days ago on Netflix and is already on its way to becoming the most watched on the platform. To publicize the production, the streaming channel launched a pack of stickers for fans to use on WhatsApp.

In a post on Twitter, Netflix used the image of the famous card from the series — given to those interested in participating in the deadly competition — to promote its service channel on WhatsApp.

Image: Reproduction

When you click on the link available on the Twitter post or add the number on WhatsApp, it is necessary to send the message “chips 1 2 3” to start receiving the stickers and even an audio with a song in Korean from the series.

To save the sticker to your favorites, touch it for a few seconds, and click on the “favorite” (star) option. Okay, you can now use it in your conversations.

By interacting with the Netflix service channel through WhatsApp, it is also possible to obtain stickers not only for “Round 6”, but also for other series and movies on the channel. Among them, “The Kiss Shack”, “Sponge Bob”, “Bridgerton”, “Playing with Fire”, “Snake Kai”, “Control Z”, “Elite”, “Lucifer”, “For All Boys” and “Peaky Blinders”.