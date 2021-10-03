New look! WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings design changes to chat bubbles

WhatsApp Beta 2.21.200.11 was made available to members of the testing program of previous versions as of last Friday (1st) and brings a review in conversation bubbles of the messenger.

WhatsApp constantly receives changes in its look to improve the user experience and integration with the design of the platform in which it is used. With this, a new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS will highlight the changes in the layout that, although discreet, should adopt new forms that better adapt to the operating system.

As noted in the comparison released by WABetaInfo, the edges of the elements will be more rounded. It is also possible to observe that the size of the bubbles has been slightly increased. Also, their colors have been changed.

Normal mode changed from “#E1F6CA” to “#E2FDD5” hue, brighter; and the dark mode changed from “#295F60” to “#204F46”, deeper and with greater presence of green color.

The new interface should be officially released to all users as of stable version 2.21.200 from WhatsApp on the App Store. Soon, the app should allow users to manage the same account on two different smartphones, approaching the functions of Telegram, its biggest rival.