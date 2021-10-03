New PIX rules take effect from Monday

The PIX will have new rules from this month, after the robberies and kidnappings, involving the fast method of payment and banking transactions by cell phone.

This Monday (4), the limit of R$1,000 begins to apply for transfers between 20:00 and 6:00.

The Central Bank (BC) announced the measure that aims to curb the action of criminals.

Experts say there are other ways to protect yourself against cybercrime, such as opening two accounts.

Any user who has the bank application on their cell phone can make transfers via Pix, without having to do any registration.

One of the changes allows the bank to preventively block the customer’s money for up to 72 hours when fraud is suspected. The blocking will give the bank a chance to analyze in detail the transfer that was requested and be able to recover the amount withdrawn from the account by the criminal.

It will be mandatory to notify and share information about an infringement with other institutions whenever there is a Pix key query. The use of information linked to Pix keys will be expanded to prevent fraud.

However, financial institutions will be penalized if there is evidence that the fraud happened because of failures in security and risk management mechanisms.

Cash Pix and Pix Change

The Central Bank plans to launch two new Pix products soon. In this case, the BC also limited the values, R$ 500 during the day and R$ 100 between 20 hours and 6 hours.

The Pix cashout will be similar to the traditional bank cashout. The customer will make a Pix to the withdrawal agent (in this case, any store or ATM that has the service available). The withdrawal will be made by reading a QR Code.

That way, the person will have access to money in notes. Commercial establishments and ATMs will be able to offer the withdrawal.

The Pix change works similarly. The difference is that the cash will be able to be withdrawn during the payment of a purchase in the commerce. The Pix, then, would be in the amount composed by the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. The two amounts will be specified on the statement.