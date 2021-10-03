New to Tite, Arthur Cabral is the main Brazilian in Chuteira de Ouro – 10/02/2021

Coach Tite surprised many Brazilians when he called up center forward Arthur Cabral, from Basel (SUI), for the selection after the cut by Matheus Cunha, from Atletico de Madrid (ESP). However, in European territory, the ex-Palmeiras player is already well known, coveted by several teams and the main Brazilian in the Golden Boot — an award given to the top scorer in Europe in the season.

With 11 goals in eight Swiss league games, Cabral is in ninth place in the award ranking with 16.5 points — as his country’s league weighs 1.5 according to Golden Boot rules. The next Brazilian on the list is experienced midfielder João Paulo, only 119th, who has scored eight times in the modest league of Kazakhstan.

Last year, Arthur Cabral was the second best Brazilian in the award: he had 27 points and was ranked 69th. João Pedro, the leader among Brazilian athletes, scored 32 points by scoring 16 times for Cagliari (ITA) and finished 32nd. Robert Lewandowski was the winner with 82 points after scoring 41 times for Bayern (ALE).

It may seem like an eternity, but Arthur Cabral left Brazil just three years ago and turned 23 this season. The good performance in Switzerland already draws the attention of European clubs from the main leagues on the continent that have already made attempts to remove the player from Basel, such as Milan (ITA) and Hertha Berlin (ALE).

In the season, Cabral has 20 goals scored in 16 matches and also gave two assists. So far, there have been 91 games for Basel and 58 goals scored, an average of 0.6 goals per game.

In the Brazilian team, the player who did not have space at Palmeiras de Felipão has different characteristics from those presented by the other players called up. Among them, Cabral is the most “area” player and could be the offensive presence Tite might need in games that face tighter defenses.

Cabral is well evaluated by Tite’s coaching staff and the idea now is to watch the center forward closely, both in training and, later, in games. The Brazilian team faces Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup on this date.