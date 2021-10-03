Neymar is substituted after the game is out, PSG takes 2-0 from Rennes and loses 1st in the championship

O Paris Saint-Germain met his first defeat in French Championship. With Neymar out and Mbappé missing a lot, Maurício Pochettino’s team was defeated this Sunday (03) by 2-0 by Rennes playing inside Roazhon Park, in a match for the 9th round of the competition.

The hot match at Roazhon Park was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. Need information on how to become a subscriber? Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Led by the young Kamaldeen Sulemana, just 19 years old, the home team had the goals of Laborde and Tait to win in front of their fans.

Even facing the most starred squad in the league, Rennes was not intimidated and began the match pressured the Parisians. And much of this because of the speed that Sulemana put into the attacks on the left side of the attack.

Playing a game of frank ‘exchange’, coach Bruno Génésio’s team knew it would suffer when PSG had the ball. Even with a Neymar out in the first half, the capital team lost good opportunities with bad submissions by Mbappé.

The best chance, however, came when Messi hit Gomis’s crossbar from a free kick.

But as one of the most ruthless rules in football says that ‘those who don’t do it, take it’, PSG were punished in the last move of the first half. After receiving a free kick on the left, Sulemana made a cross as Laborde appeared behind Kimpembe to open the scoring for the hosts.

If the mission was complicated on the way to the locker room, it became even more difficult at the beginning of the second half. Just 17 seconds into the complementary stage, Tait received a free kick inside the area and hit the tale, with no chance for Donnarumma.

Pressured by the opposing scoreboard, PSG came to balance the goals of Rennes with Mbappé, but the goal was disallowed by the VAR for offside.

Championship situation

Defeated for the 1st time in this edition of the French Championship, Paris Saint-Germain is parked on 24 points after nine disputed rounds, but without any risk of losing the isolated lead.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Rennes, the first executioner of the Paris galactics, rises to 7th place in the table, with 12 points. Bruno Genésio’s team can still lose the position with the complement of the journey.

The guy: Suleman

The PSG defense will have nightmares about Sulemana for some time. At just 19 years old, the Ghanaian lay down and rolled against the Parisian markers and was the main offensive weapon of the Rennes team. Between assists, dribbles and trivela passes, it was the name of the game at Roazhon Park.

They were bad: Kimpembe and Neymar

With the ‘shadow’ increasingly imminent from Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe again failed playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Suffering in a personal duel with Laborde, he ended up seeing the Rennes striker get the better of his back in the goal that opened the scoring for the home team.

The Brazilian ace, one of the pillars of PSG’s starring attack, made a game to forget. Blacked out at the start, he had only one individual flash in the first stage. He was replaced midway through the second half by Icardi.

upcoming games

After this match, Rennes will return to the field again only on Sunday (10), visiting the Metz, for the 10th round of the French Championship. Paris Saint-Germain will have a longer recovery period due to the FIFA Date, and will only return to work on the 15th, Friday, when they will receive the Angers in the Park of Princes.

Neymar in Rennes vs PSG bid LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Datasheet

RENNES 2 X 0 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

GOALS: Gaëtan Laborde (45′) and Flavien Tait (46′) for Rennes;

Rennes: Gomis; Traoré, Omari, Aguerd and Meling; Martin (Santamaria), Tait (Ugochukwu), Bourigeaud (Assignon) and Sulemana; Laborde and Terrier (Guirassy). TECHNICIAN: Bruno Genesis

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Gueye (Ander Herrera), Verratti (Wijnaldum), and Di Maria; Messi, Neymar (Icardi) and Mbappé; TECHNICIAN: Mauricio Pochettino