Nintendo Switch Lite is now officially available in Brazil!

Increasingly present in the Brazilian market, Nintendo announced today, October 1st, the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Lite model officially in our market! From now on, Nintendo players can buy the video game in coral, turquoise and yellow!

Regardless of the chosen look, the device always has a suggested price of R$ 1,899, and can already be found in selected physical and virtual stores, just look a little in the main Brazilian retailers.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the newest Big N video game available to the Brazilian publicSource: Nintendo

In addition to the official warranty and invoice, buying the Brazilian Switch Lite also guarantees your own AC adapter and a quick start flyer. Just be aware that, unlike the main version of the device and the new OLED version, the Nintendo Switch Lite does not have full compatibility with the system library!

The overwhelming majority of titles work perfectly, so you just need to check if the games you intend to buy are compatible with portable mode, and then it’s just a blast!

What did you think about the arrival of another console in our market? What is your favorite Nintendo Switch model? Looking forward to the arrival of the OLED version on October 8th? Let us know in the comments below!