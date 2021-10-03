Nobody hits the Mega-Sena and the prize goes to R$ 35 million – National

Nobody agreed the result of Mega-Sena, contest 2415, drawn this Saturday (2/10), at Espao Loterias Caixa, at Tiet Bus Terminal, in So Paulo. The prize is now accumulated at R$35 million.
The numbers drawn were: 10-12-26-29-35-60. There were 61 bets that matched five numbers and each ticket will receive R$ 45,100. Those who scored four points – 4.7 thousand bets – will receive R$ 824.
See below the lotteries drawn today:
quinine
Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 10.8 million for those who get the five tens, had the following numbers drawn: 31-28-59-53-24.
double sena
Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 36-49-20-48-25-46 in the first draw; 41-25-31-35-40-39 in the second draw. The expected first prize prize is R$1.6 million. The expected prize for the second draw is R$55,957.56.
lotofcil
Lotofcil, which has the expected prize of R$1.6 million for those who match the 15 numbers, had the following dozen drawn: 01-15-12-11-04-03-16-21-05-07-08- 10-13-19-02.
Lucky day
With an estimated prize of R$ 300 thousand for those who hit the seven tens, the Lucky Day had the following result: 15-01-17-18-08-02-05. The lucky month May.
timemania
Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$2.9 million, presented the following result: 75-71-45-02-24-72-30. The team of the heart is Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro.