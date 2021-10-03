Oil and gas exploration near Noronha could damage conservation areas, experts say | Environment

The inclusion of one of the blocks available in the Potiguar Basin is generating controversy and causing criticism from experts. The block in question is very close to three conservation units and areas of high environmental sensitivity: o Fernando de Noronha National Marine Park, a Environmental Protection area in its surroundings and the Atol das Rocas Biological Reserve, between the coasts of Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará.

The possibility of an auction for exploration in this region has already provoked a reaction from several authorities throughout the year, and there was even a technical report carried out by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) that did not recommend the inclusion of the block. In a technical note available on the page of the 17th round of the ANP, the institute stated the inclusion of this area is “reckless” because of the proximity to Noronha and Atol das Rocas, both natural nurseries.

Experts heard by g1 explain the risks not only environmental, but also socioeconomic that exploration can lead to the region.

Suely Araújo, senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory and former president of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Resources (IBAMA) explains that the regions are highly environmentally sensitive and biologically rich.

“Any oil in these regions will upset the environmental balance. Any disturbance of human activities can kill all the life that is there.. These areas are of ecological importance for maintaining biodiversity, but also for maintaining the way of life of traditional populations,” he says. Among the species that may be impacted in the region are the blue whales.

She also points out the problems that can be caused by production water (which is used in exploration and thrown back into the sea). “There are a series of oil and grease standards that need to be obeyed in order for them to return to the sea. But, no matter how small the quantities of these substances, they cause great damage in areas of environmental fragility.”

Professor Luis Enrique Sanchez, from the Polytechnic School of USP, says that, during exploration activities without proper information, “direct impacts can occur on the seabed and affect areas that harbor a number of living beings”. For Sanchez, it is also important to take into account the possibility of accidents with oil spills and which areas would be affected before a spill containment action. Especially in a region considered very important in terms of biodiversity.

2 of 2 Atol das Rocas is a conservation area located in the South Atlantic — Photo: ICMBio/Cedida Atol das Rocas is a conservation area located in the South Atlantic — Photo: ICMBio/Cedida

According to ICMBio, the proximity between the bloc and environmental reserves can be harmful for four reasons: “the propagation of seismic waves over long distances, the great mobility of some marine species, the action of marine currents on the propagation of oil and the history of species invasion of oil and gas exploration activities”.

Environmental Assessment of Sedimentary Area

One of the central points of the controversy involving the exploration of blocks in the Potiguar Basin involves the Environmental Assessment of Sedimentary Area (AAAS). “This assessment is a type of environmental study, even carried out in a similar way in other parts of the world, to anticipate the consequences of a drilling”, explains Professor Sanchez.

Suely Araújo also criticizes the lack of evaluation. The problem was pointed out by environmentalists and by the National Association of Animal Lawyers (Ana) in a public action aimed at preventing the bidding process. The action was filed on September 24 in the Federal District Court and was sent to the Federal Court of Pernambuco last Friday (1st).

Araújo explains that this assessment would take into account the environmental and socioeconomic impact caused in the entire basin area. The ANP replaced the AAAS with an opinion from the Ministry of the Environment and, with that, “ignored risks to the Brazilian population and biodiversity”, says an excerpt of the lawsuit filed in September.

“THE AAAS should have been done in the previous planning phase, it would add up all the impact, look at the most fragile areas and exclude them from the auction. They claim that environmental licensing will do the trick. But how will Ibama be able to work normally and stop exploitation if the government has already hired? Imagine the pressure that the IBAMA technician will have to deny an area that has already been auctioned,” says Araújo.

The lack of this more detailed analysis has also led to the absence of studies and simulations in cases of accidents during oil exploration.. The Potiguar Basin will not be the only one in the round to suffer environmental impacts, says the specialist. She says technicians have also pointed out problems in blocks in the Pelotas basin, in Rio Grande do Sul. “If accidents occur, it will affect the entire coast of Santa Catarina, which lives off tourism and fishing“, evaluates.

In March, the Arayara International Institute filed a public civil action in the Federal Court in Pernambuco to suspend the auction of the Potiguar Basin.

In April, deputy Túlio Gadelha (PDT) filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the auction.

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the 17th Bidding Round for Blocks for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas had, until September, nine companies registered. Are they:

3R Petroleum Oil and Gas SA;

Petrobras;

Chevron Brasil Óleo e Gás Ltda.;

Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda.;

Total Energies EP Brasil Ltda.;

Ecopetrol Óleo e Gás do Brasil Ltda.;

Murphy Exploration & Production Company;

Karoon Petróleo e Gás Ltda;

Wintershall Dea do Brasil Exploration and Production Ltda.

If the auction is held, 92 blocks with exploratory risk will be offered, with a total area of ​​53,93 thousand square kilometers.

They are located in 11 sectors “with high potential and new frontiers in four Brazilian maritime sedimentary basins: Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos”, according to a text on the ANP website.