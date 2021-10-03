Operation Soccer Ball takes players from Afghanistan to Portugal – 02/10/2021 – World

After more than a month on the run, with unsuccessful rescue attempts and successive changes of hideout, the Afghan youth soccer team players are safe in Portugal.

The girls, mostly aged between 14 and 16, arrived in Lisbon with their families. The approximately 80 people in the group were taken in as refugees by the Portuguese government, which was part of the NATO coalition (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that occupied the Afghan territory.

“I am free. There is no better feeling”, says, smiling, Sara, 15, on her first visit to the Tower of Belém, one of the capital’s postcards. Full of plans, she says she wants to train to play “as well as Cristiano Ronaldo”, without neglecting her studies. “I want to be a great entrepreneur, a businesswoman.”

Asked if she wants to return to Afghanistan one day, Sara, who is in Portugal with her sister and parents, says that she will only return to her home country if women have their rights guaranteed.

THE sheet Sabire, the girl’s mother, asked that the family’s surname not be disclosed. “Unfortunately, we still have many relatives who couldn’t escape. I fear there will be reprisals”, he explains.

The rescue operation, dubbed the Soccer Ball, began several months ago, as the Taliban extremist group’s return to power became evident. Symbol of women’s liberation and empowerment, young female football players were considered an obvious target for fundamentalists.

The idea was to ensure that they left the country before August 31 – the deadline set by the US for the withdrawal of its troops. The rapid fall of the government and the terrorist attack on the access to the airport, however, prevented the implementation of the plan, which had several international partners, with the intense participation of Farkhunda Muhtaj, captain of the adult football team of Afghanistan.

From her home in Toronto, Canada, where she lives and works as an assistant technician at a school, she communicated with the girls every day. In sessions via Zoom, he tried to keep the girls motivated, giving homework and fitness training. “They were very brave, warriors. They had to trust me blindly at times”, says the athlete.

For security reasons, the girls only found out that they were on their way to Portugal when they were already on the special flight that took them from Afghanistan to Europe. The exit, which included the participation of intelligence officers from the United States and other countries, was agreed with the Taliban.

Out there In Mundo’s weekly newsletter, analysis of the main facts of the world, explained in a light and interesting way.

A professional reference for the players, Muhtaj arrived in Portugal by surprise to find them. The meeting, in the Belém region and organized by the NGO DeliverFund, which participated in the rescue, had screams of euphoria and tears from the young women and their families as they welcomed the captain of the national team.

“The girls were welcomed by the Portuguese Football Federation, which will analyze how they are doing in physical terms. The plan is to try to fit them into teams that correspond to their levels”, says Muhtaj, who led a physical training session with the group on Thursday (30) in Odivelas, in the metropolitan region of Lisbon.

The event was the players’ first contact with football in more than six months. Due to the deterioration of security conditions, the selection had already been forced to suspend its activities.

Before the youth athletes, Afghanistan’s top women’s soccer team also had to flee the country in a hurry. Although it has publicly stated that it intends to adopt more moderate positions in relation to women, the Taliban has already restricted a series of rights, imposing a strict dress code and practically preventing women’s access to education and the labor market.

In Portugal, the challenge for young people and their families is to integrate into the country. Most of the group does not speak English, communicating only in Farsi. Saying that she is excited about the possibility of rebuilding life in Europe, player Sadaf Sharif Zada, 16, asks the world not to forget the atrocities committed by the fundamentalist group that once again dominated her country.

“I want the world to try not to accept the Taliban government. If you do, you will be destroying the desires and dreams of all women in Afghanistan.”