Palmeiras x Juventude: where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, refereeing and squads

In a duel valid for the 23rd round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Juventude will face off this Sunday (03), at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

In the vice-leadership of the national competition with 38 points conquered, six behind the leader Atlético-MG, Verdão is coming from a defeat against Corinthians by 2-1, at Neo Química Arena.

Juventude, in turn, occupies the 14th position of Brasileirão with 26 points and, in the last round, beat Santos 3-0 at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul-RS.

Palmeiras won half of the 24 games played against Juventude in the entire history of confrontation between the teams. In total, there are 12 wins, seven draws, five defeats, 51 goals scored and 30 goals conceded.

The last match took place on June 16, 2021, in the first round of Brasileirão. On that occasion, Verdão beat Juventude 3-0, with goals scored by William Matheus, against Deyverson and Breno Lopes, in Caxias do Sul-RS.

In the general retrospective, in the Brazilian Championship, there are 16 games, with 8 wins for Palmeiras, 5 draws, 3 defeats, in addition to 35 goals scored and 21 goals conceded.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable lineups: data from Palmeiras x Juventude

Date: October 3, 2021, Sunday

Time: 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique-RJ

Assistants: Michael Correa-RJ and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira-CE

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa – VAR-FIFA-RJ, Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza-RJ and Sergio Correa da Silva-RJ

Streaming:

– TNT – Pay TV (Channel 108/508 (SKY), 151/651 (NET and Claro), 48/548 (Oi), 648/100/657/892 (Vivo);

– TNT Sports Stadium and HBO Max (streaming applications);

– Premiere – pay-per-view;

– REAL TIME of OUR LECTURE on TWITTER and on the WEBSITE.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Suspended: Patrick de Paula (3rd Yellow);

Hanging: Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Deyverson, Gabriel Menino and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant);

Return from suspension: Nobody

YOUTH: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Marcos Vinícios (Capixaba) and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Dawhan, Paulo Henrique, Chico, Marcelo Carne and Wescley;

Return from suspension: Rafael Forster (Red Direct).