Palmeiras x Youth – squads, embezzlement, where to watch and refereeing

After winning the classification for the final of the Libertadores, Palmeiras turn their attention to the Brazilian Championship and is already on the field this Sunday against Juventude, at 18:15 (GMT), at Allianz Parque, a game valid for the 23rd round.

At this time, Palmeiras is in 2nd place with 38 points, eight behind the leader Atlético-MG, who faces Internacional in the round. Juventude, on the other hand, is in 14th place, with 26 points.

+Will Palmeiras fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship? See how our simulation turned out!

How is Palmeiras coming?

Classified for the second consecutive final at Libertadores, the sixth in history, Palmeiras arrives calmer for the match against Juventude, but with the objective of winning again in Brasileirão to continue fighting for the title.

Abel Ferreira will have two absences for the game: Patrick de Paula, suspended, and Marcos Rocha, injured, as well as Mayke, who underwent knee surgery, while Victor Luís continues to show pain in his thigh.

With that, Gabriel Menino gets another opportunity in the starting lineup on the right-back. It remains to be seen whether Abel Ferreira will keep the same scheme used against Atlético Mineiro last Tuesday or whether he will return with Luiz Adriano in the starting lineup.

Palmeiras likely to face the Youth: Weverton; Gabriel Menino, Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano (Renan/Wesley).

Hanging: Gabriel Menino, Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Deyverson.

How does Youth arrive

Juventude won only one match in the last seven games, a victory that was in the last round against Santos, 3-0, against Alfredo Jaconi. As a result, the team from Rio Grande do Sul temporarily moved away from the relegation zone.

Away from home, Juventude has only 26.7% of success, having scored eight goals and conceded 12, winning just one victory in 10 games, totaling eight points. It is only the 16th best visitor in the competition.

Probable Youth: Douglas Friedrich; Michel, Vitor Mendes, Quintero and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Marcos Vinicios and Ricardo Bueno.

Referee Team

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique – RJ

Marcelo de Lima Henrique – RJ Assistant 1: Michael Correira – RJ

Michael Correira – RJ Assistant 2: Nailton Junir de Sousa – CE

Nailton Junir de Sousa – CE Fourth referee: Salim Fende Chvez – SP

Salim Fende Chvez – SP Field Analyst: Eduardo Cesar Coronado – SP

Eduardo Cesar Coronado – SP VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa – RJ

Rodrigo Nunes de Sa – RJ AVAR: Carlos Henrique Cardoso – RJ

Carlos Henrique Cardoso – RJ VAR Observer: Sergio Correa da Silva – RJ

Where to watch Palmeiras x Youth

The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Premiere on pay-per-view,

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram