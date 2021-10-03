Parana actor Caike Luna, the Cleitom de Zorra Total dies | North and Northwest

This Sunday morning (3), the actor Caike Luna from Paraná, who became nationally known as Cleitom, on the show Zorra Total, died. The artist’s death was confirmed by comedian Katiuscia Canoro.

Caike had been battling cancer since April. At the time, he announced that he was treating Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the same one that affected actor Reynaldo Gianecchini.

In a social network, Katiuscia received the solidarity of other comedians, such as Tatá Werneck, Cacau Protásio and Rafael Portugal.

The actor began his career in Curitiba, where he lived for 13 years and studied at the Faculdade de Artes do Paraná. His family is from Cruzeiro do Oeste, in the northwest of the state.

While living in the capital, Caike participated in 45 plays and commercials. In 2007, he moved to Rio de Janeiro, where he began to work for television.

In addition to the character who consecrated him, in the show Zorra Total, the actor also participated in the soap opera Rock Story, on TV Globo.

Currently, Caike was part of the cast of programs on the Multishow channel, such as Xilindró, Baby Rose and Treme Treme.

2 of 2 Caike Luna during recordings of the program ‘TV Xuxa’, in 2011 — Photo: TV Globo/Blenda Gomes Caike Luna during recordings of the program ‘TV Xuxa’, in 2011 — Photo: TV Globo/Blenda Gomes