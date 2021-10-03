Paris Saint-Germain sets date for Sergio Ramos’ debut, says newspaper

Sergio Ramos is finally set to make his debut in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt. One of the main signings for the French club this season, alongside Messi, the Spaniard has been suffering with injuries, but according to the newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, the defender should take the field later this month

Sergio Ramos is expected to make his debut on October 15, against Angers, for the French Championship. The match is scheduled for the Parque dos Príncipes, that is, the Spaniard will start his journey at the Parisian club in front of the fans, like Messi.

PSG’s idea was that Sergio Ramos would debut in September, but the defender ended up suffering a calf injury, which has left him out of action. However, the player is in the transition phase and must be fully recovered by the 15th.

Sergio Ramos arrived free of charge at Paris Saint-Germain in July, after leaving Real Madrid, where he spent 15 years. The player signed a two-season contract with the French club and, since then, has generated expectations in fans to see him on the field.