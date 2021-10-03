Patients report hydroxychloroquine treatment at Prevent Senior hospitals

Prevent Senior members reported to CNN who received the so-called “early treatment” against Covid-19, which has no proven efficacy.

One of them is Antônio Pereira da Silva, who is no longer associated with the health operator. After the wife tested positive for the disease in September of last year, the couple received the drugs azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine at home. According to Silva, they were not even consulted if they would accept taking the medicine, even in his case, as there was no infection.

Already retired Carlos Alberto Reis, 61, felt the first symptoms of the disease in March this year and went to one of the network’s hospitals at the time. The patient underwent an RT-PCR test that would only have the result revealed in three days, but he has already returned home with the “covid kit” – hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, colchicine, among other medications.

Reis took the medication, but had to return to the Sancta Maggiore hospital 10 days later, as he was short of breath, dropped in saturation and had a severe cough. He waited 24 hours for a hospital bed, where he did not improve over the days and could receive visits.

The retiree’s daughter, Bianca Reis, told the report that the family chose to call a private doctor to go to the hospital to check the father’s condition. Due to the intervention of the professional, Reis ended up being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In the report that is attached to the file, the hired physician also reported that Carlos was in common accommodation, without monitoring, using an oxygen mask, with 78% saturation, and presenting respiratory difficulty, fever and a reduced state of consciousness.

The hospitalization protocol indicates that the kidneys were failing, but no hemodialysis was performed. The Prevent Senior unit did not have a neuromuscular blocker, an essential drug for those who are intubated.

The daughters transferred the father in a hurry to Albert Einstein Hospital. After nearly two months in hospital, Reis was discharged.

He lost 22 kg and is still facing Covid-19 sequels. He is undergoing hemodialysis and his right arm is completely paralyzed.

This week, judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro ordered Prevent Senior to deposit almost R$ 2 million in court. The money will be used at the end of the lawsuit filed by the family to pay the expenses of the Albert Einstein hospital.

Prevent Senior’s Response

The irregularities involving Prevent Senior came to light in the CPI of the Pandemic. This Friday (1), the Public Defender of the Union (DPU) filed a lawsuit against the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) for allowing chloroquine to be used to treat the disease.

Wanted by CNN, Prevent Senior did not want to record an interview. The company said in a statement that it repudiates the lying accusations brought to the commission and the press. The operator also says it has filed an appeal in the lawsuit involving Carlos’ family.

The CFM stated that it has not yet received any judicial communication regarding the DPU’s action. And that, in case it is activated, it will offer all the pertinent information.