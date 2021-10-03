Pedrinho BH does not believe in access and asks for changes in Cruzeiro: ‘Up, no more’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alexandre Simões/Itatiaia



Disbelieving the possibility of Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2021 given the practically scarce mathematical possibilities, the main sponsor of the celestial club, Pedro Lourenço from Supermercados BH, said in exclusive interview to Rádio Itatiaia that changes in board of directors are urgently needed to ensure that Fox does not remain “for the rest of his life at Segundona”.

“Cruzeiro is a case apart, it’s very sad for us to have to talk about Cruzeiro. There is a lot to change on Cruzeiro. It’s no use you stalling, stalling, stalling… It has to be changed. You have to take action now, right away. Go up, don’t go up anymore. Miracle in these times does not exist. It is a total incompetence of the management of Cruzeiro”, he stated. He still nails: “If you don’t take action, you’ll stay the rest of your life at Segundona.”

Meeting with Luxembourg

Responsible for the payment of R$ 8 million in sponsorships for Cruzeiro – which guaranteed the hiring of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the entrepreneur Pedro Lourenço also revealed that he will have lunch with the coach next Monday (4) . “He (Luxembourg) wants a solution. Will have lunch Monday to line up with him. If you don’t change a lot on Cruzeiro, it won’t help. You have to change the football board, which doesn’t understand football at all. It has to change”, he fired.

Reviews of Rodrigo Pastana and Sérgio Santos Rodrigues

The owner of Supermercados BH spoke to reporter Thiago Reis during the break between Villa Nova and Democrata, in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, for module II of the Minas Gerais Championship. Cruzeiro’s board was the target of harsh criticism by Pedrinho. He classified the current administration of Sergio Santos Rodrigues as incompetent and nailed that, if there are no changes, Cruzeiro will remain in the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship indefinitely.

“Total incompetence in the management of Cruzeiro. They don’t listen to us, they don’t listen. It has to start on Monday (the move), change, structure, clean up a lot of things that are wrong with Cruzeiro”, he said. The sponsor also criticized the back pay. “There are a lot of people there who don’t produce anything and receive. You have months of back pay. Cook with late pay, security guard with late pay, this is not done with human beings. It has to change”.

Regarding the advance payment of the 2023 master sponsorship quota that guaranteed the hiring of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, as it was conditioned to the guarantee that wages would be up to date, the businessman explained: “When he was talked to Vanderlei, he demanded a salary on time . Not just a player. Because player doesn’t play alone. What about the guys who earn a thousand? Two thousand? Three thousand? I bought a 2023 sponsorship. About R$ 8 million was to get everything right. Payment has been made. Now, who paid and who didn’t, I can’t talk. After that, the president didn’t pay anything.”

About the football director of Cruzeiro, Rodrigo Pastana, and the current president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, Pedro Lourenço said: “I shouldn’t even have passed through the door of Toca”. He continues: “If you don’t change a lot on Cruzeiro, it won’t do any good. You have to change the football board. If you don’t change, you don’t have my support. I won’t be salting rotten meat”.

Asked about the criticisms made by Pedro Lourenço, Cruzeiro’s advisors informed reporter Samuel Venâncio that the club will not take a stand on the matter.