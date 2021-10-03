Pedrinho shoots Cruzeiro’s board of directors: ‘if he doesn’t change, he’ll stay in Serie B for the rest of his life’ – Sports

Present at the game that guaranteed the title of Module II of Mineiro to Villa Nova, at Castor Cifuentes, businessman Pedro Lourenço slurred against the current board of directors of Cruzeiro, saying that the president of the celestial club, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, “doesn’t listen to anyone” and that Fox’s current football summit “doesn’t understand football at all”.

“There are a lot of things that have to change on the Cruzeiro, they keep rolling, rolling… You have to take action now, because going up doesn’t go up anymore. Third year in Serie B. Total incompetence of Sérgio Rodrigues’ management, who doesn’t listen to us. If you don’t do something about it, you’ll stay at the Segundona for the rest of your life. You have to change, structure, clean up a lot of things that are wrong, a lot of people for nothing, who don’t produce anything”, said Lourenço in an interview with Itatiaia Radio.

Playback/YouTube Pedrinho was present at Villa’s victory over Democrata-GV this Saturday

He lamented the back pay at the club, even after he had collaborated financially. “There are three months of (salary of) late player, late security… This is not done with human beings. It’s wrong. It has to change. (…) When he was talked to Vanderlei, he demanded that wages be up to date. The account that was ‘x’ arrived for me. I bought a sponsorship, to get everything right. This was done. Now, if you paid there, I can’t speak”, he commented.

And he said he will have a meeting with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. “He (Luxa) wants a solution, I’ll have lunch on Monday to line something up. Change the football board, which doesn’t know anything about football. I shouldn’t even have stopped by Fox Corner. The president does not listen”, he declared.

