Perrone: Renato Augusto becomes main player for Corinthians de Sylvinho – Blog do Perrone

There are only seven games in his return to Corinthians, but Renato Augusto has already become Sylvinho’s main player in Corinthians, in this columnist’s opinion.

Versatility, precision in passing, offensiveness and good aim give this status to the midfielder, author of two goals so far.

The statistics of Red Bull Bragantino 2 × 2 Corinthians, last Saturday (2), confirm these attributes and how Renato is fundamental for the team.

According to Sofascore, he was the Corinthians player who submitted the most. There were four submissions. All on target. In one of them, he scored the first goal of the Corinthians reaction.

The former Brazilian national team player made 62 passes and only missed four. His hit rate was 94%. There were seven releases and only one wrong. Despite his participation in marking, he did not commit fouls.

These numbers help confirm how Renato is versatile/complete. He knows how to play as a construction midfielder, thanks to his quality in passing, throwing and vision of the game, he is efficient in attack and helps the team defensively.

In the final part of the game against Bragantino, this versatility was also demonstrated when he started to act as first defensive midfielder in place of Cantillo, who went to Adson’s entrance.

There is also the importance of your natural leadership for the team. It can be seen, for example, in relation to arbitration. In the most critical moves, he usually presents himself to speak with the judge. So far, he has done this without causing a scandal.

It would be unfair to credit Corinthians’ evolution in the Brasileirão only to Renato Augusto. Willian, Giuliano and Roger Guedes were also decisive for this growth. But Renato was the one who showed the best technical and tactical package so far. Checking out what Willian will do when he gains more gameplay.