Persecution of the leader and dream of a dash for a title: the path of Palmeiras in Brasileirão | palm trees

With the classification for the final of Libertadores guaranteed, Palmeiras adopts the speech of focus on the Brazilian Championship and commitment to also fight for the national title.

In the vice-leadership, Verdão hosts Juventude this Sunday, at Allianz Parque, at 18:15. The Palmeirenses opened the round with 38 points and eight behind the leader Atlético-MG.

With 17 games to play in the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira’s team will have only two head-to-head confrontations in the remaining rounds of the tournament. And it will be in consecutive duels, when he travels to face Fortaleza, currently in third place, and then receives Atlético-MG at home.

More about Palmeiras:

+ Understand why Arthur Cabral played little in Verdão

+ Dudu does not believe in goal annulment against Atlético-MG

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach, at Academia — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach, at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

This season, Palmeiras has yet to beat any of the opponents who are in the top six places in the tournament: a draw (Corinthians) and six defeats (Flamengo – twice -, Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG and Corinthians) in seven matches.

Even with the negative results, Verdão remained in a good position on the leaderboard and therefore maintains optimism in the dispute for the title.

PVC analyzes Palmeiras x Youth for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

In 2018, for example, the people of Palmeiras commanded by Felipão rocked in the second round and turned a recovery campaign into a national title – there were 16 wins and six draws in the last 22 matches.

The Libertadores final, against Flamengo, will only be played on November 27th. Until the decision in Montevideo, Uruguay, Palmeiras will be able to dedicate 100% to the Brazilian Championship.

2 of 3 Palmeiras training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Palmeiras training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

See the remaining games of Palmeiras in Brasileirão:

23rd round: Palmeiras x Youth (3/10)

24th round: America-MG x Palmeiras (6/10)

25: round: Palmeiras x Red Bull Bragantino (9/10)

26th round: Bahia x Palmeiras

27th round: Palmeiras x International

19th round: Ceará x Palmeiras (10/20)

28th round: Palmeiras x Sport

29th round: Grêmio x Palmeiras

30th round: Santos x Palmeiras

31st round: Palmeiras x Atlético-GO

32nd round: Fluminense x Palmeiras

33rd round: Palmeiras x São Paulo

34th round: Fortaleza x Palmeiras

35th round: Palmeiras x Atlético-MG

36th round: Cuiabá x Palmeiras

37th round: Athletico x Palmeiras

38th round: Palmeiras x Ceará