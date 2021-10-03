Petrobras will not insure fuel prices and should not have a social role, says CEO

The risk is “zero” from a Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) act to hold the prices of fuels in the country amid a period of high values ​​that put pressure on inflation and the budget of Brazilians, said the president of the company, Joaquim Silva and Luna, in an interview with Reuters.

This means that if oil prices or the exchange rate move to new structural highs, Petrobras will have to readjust gasoline and diesel prices to maintain its policy of following parity with global quotations, despite adverse pressure from part of the society, said the executive.

After 85 days, Petrobras promoted this week a readjustment in the price of diesel of about 9%, and with previous highs, the fuel in the company’s refineries accumulates an increase of more than 50% in the year, as well as gasoline, generating manifestations of so that the state oil company has a “social function” of alleviating inflation.

“There is no chance of this (holding prices) happening,” the reserve general said in a telephone interview on Friday night, commenting on the importance of Petrobras being guided by market rules in setting prices.

“I consider it zero. Petrobras is a very well regulated company, with compliance standards. No collegiate is going to approve such a thing”, he added, when asked about the risks of the company being used again as an instrument to control inflation.

boss’s endorsement

This occurred in previous PT governments, which generated billions in losses for the company, Luna recalled.

“Our president (Jair Bolsonaro), Minister of Mines and Energy (Bento Albuquerque), Minister of Economy (Paulo Guedes), everyone is convinced that this is not a solution, it is the destruction of the effort that was made to recover the company”, highlighted Luna.

However, Petrobras supports studies for solutions, within the government, to avoid expressive price volatility and increases. There are discussions for the use of public resources that serve as a “mattress” to cushion the values ​​of fuels.

“A solution is being built with our president and with various ministries… there are countries that already use it and they have a fund to be used in times of difficulty,” he said.

“The best way for Petrobras to contribute is by paying taxes, dividends, royalties and jobs. Not doing social policy”, highlighted Luna.

Who pays the bill?

“You can’t put this bill on our account because, when the person fills up the car, (Petrobras) is responsible for 2 reais,” he said, referring to the value of the pump that belongs to the company.

According to Luna, the government and part of the political class are already aware that the state-owned company cannot keep the bill, as in the past.

The retired general highlighted that the company has to respect the State-owned Law and follow governance rules and the PPI (import parity price) policy, which will not be abandoned.

“The company has to follow the international price metrics, there is no way out”, refuting comments that Petrobras would have to ensure reasonable prices, without thinking only about profit.

Luna’s administration at the company, which began in April, reduced the frequency of fuel readjustments in relation to the previous administration, making moves only when the market structurally changes, seeking to follow the PPI.

Even so, some political leaders, such as the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), demanded a “social” role for the state-owned company in facing the fuel crisis, after this week’s readjustment.

Without changing the pricing policy, Petrobras announced the allocation of 300 million reais from its social program to subsidize the gas canister to needy families.