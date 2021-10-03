Photo of UFRJ graduates with ‘jotinha’ goes viral on social networks | Rio de Janeiro

A photo of graduates of the Public Management course at UFRJ went viral on social networks this week. That’s because the balloon of the letter “J”, the acronym of the college, was smaller than the others. The photo posted this Monday (27) already has more than 200,000 likes.
João Marien, author of the post and responsible for buying the balloons, says he didn’t expect such a big impact.
“I received messages from people all over Brazil. People from Manaus saying that the meme arrived there. A friend who lives in Paris saying that people there were laughing without even understanding what was happening. And it was something very organic, this one publication was very unintentional, I actually didn’t expect all of this”, says the boy.
In the photo caption, João wrote: “I was responsible for buying the letters for the photos and the girl sold me the wrong size J”.
He says he looked at the balloons carefully at the time of purchase, to make sure none were punctured, but the problem ended up being the ‘jotinha’.
“Now I’m being called ‘jotinha’ by everyone, at work, everywhere. Funny that people came to comment on my profile: ‘I came for jotinha’. This is really cool, because I feel like we’re passing by for such a tense moment, that these things somehow relax. And I like that, to make people laugh,” says João.
The graduate also says that some colleagues did not want to take the photo with the wrong size balloon: “You see that some people are laughing exaggeratedly, with shame, but I said guys, let’s take it for fun”.
Graduate from UFRJ buys wrong balloon for graduation and photo goes viral on networks — Photo: Personal archive
In response to John’s post, thousands of messages came. Some users posted photos of other unusual situations with balloons at graduation ceremonies.
Others even edited João’s photo to correct the mistake. YouTuber Felipe Neto also shared the photo, not to mention João’s profile.
*Intern supervised by João Ricardo Gonçalves