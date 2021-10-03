Photos show details of Intel Core i9-12900K ES2 CPU

Copy is one of several available on the black market.

You Intel Alder Lake CPUs already are for sale on the black market and part of the blame for this happening is with OEM companies and motherboard manufacturers, as they have hardware access before release and the models on sale end up being copies that are no longer used. A Twitter user named Yuuki_ans bought a copy and released detailed photos of the CPU.

According to the buyer, the model is the top of the line 12th generation Intel Core, the i9-12900K. The CPU has the acronym “QX7H”, which identifies it as an engineering sample, in addition to being a second stage example (ES2) and works with frequencies between 3.5 GHz up to 4.5 GHz.

According to the website Videocardz, Intel Alder Lake processors have already passed the third stage (ES3), and have now become QS (qualifying specimen) models. Qualifying CPUs already carry in them similar characteristics to those found in the final product.



Having only the CPU doesn’t mean much, at most some photos will be released like Yuuki did. There is currently no LGA1700 motherboard on the market, so it is not possible to know any technical information about the product. In addition, this copy is already a few months old and doesn’t carry the most current code and wouldn’t even be able to be identified by the motherboard.

The WCCFtech website had access to what would be presentation slides of Alder Lake CPU technologies. These slides present what is called a HGS+ (Hardware Guided Scheduling). This technology will manage and prioritize task distribution to the best core available for the job, optimizing performance per watt. This feature will come in specific SKUs among Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

You can find Alder Lake CPU models costing 4500 CNY on Chinese websites, which is about $700. In a previous leak about the prices of processors that integrate the 12th generation Intel Core, the i9-12900K will cost between US$ 578 to US$ 605. In other words, besides paying more, it won’t have the CPU working, it ends up being an article of collector.

Via: VideoCardz, WCCFtech