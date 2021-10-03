Physician suspected of abuse allegedly claimed more than 50 victims in the DF and in three states

posted on 10/03/2021 07:00 / updated on 10/03/2021 09:04



(credit: PCGO/Disclosure)

The gynecologist and obstetrician Nicodemos Junior Estanislau Morais, 41, was detained for the sexual violation of five women — one in the Federal District; three, in Goiás; and one, in Paraná — is suspected of having made 48 more victims, who sought out the Special Police for Assistance to Women (Deam) of Anápolis to register police reports.

The man’s arrest took place last Wednesday, in the municipality of Goiás. As Nicodemos has active medical license in three states — Goiás, Paraná and Pará — and in the Federal District, the delegate in charge of the case, Isabella Joy, obtained, in court, permission to release the suspect’s photo and thus try to locate other possible ones. victims. Isabella revealed that several women sought out the police unit to report abuses during the consultations.

The new occurrences show that 46 victims are from Goiás and two from Pará. The doctor has a 2019 criminal sentence for having sexually abused the victim in the Federal District, but he was not arrested. The process goes on in secrecy.

In Paraná, a woman registered a police report for the same crime, however the case was closed. The Correio’s report sought the doctor’s defense, but until the closing of this issue, it had not received any feedback.