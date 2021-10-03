PIS/PASEP 2022 will make payments from February; see value forecast

key points If the value of the minimum wage for 2022 is R$1,169, workers will have this amount as a basis for calculation;

The PIS/PASEP withdrawal is deposited in the worker’s checking account, in the respective financial institution responsible for the benefit;

Workers can annually monitor their allowance through the Caixa Econômica Federal communication channels.

The government sent to the National Congress the Budget Bill for next year, which presents the forecast of the 2022 minimum wage in BRL 1,192. If this value is used in the next year, the PIS/PASEP will undergo an adjustment. Find out more below.

Minimum wage increase in 2022

The Budget Bill provides for a 2022 minimum wage of BRL 1,192. This amount raised the old forecast of R$1,169 by 2.2%. The new amount considered the percentage of INPC (National Consumer Price Index) at 8.4%.

The increase was due to high inflation and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The projection made for the INPC in 2021 jumped from 4.3% to 6.2%, due to the rise of basic items such as food, fuel and energy. The value of the minimum wage in 2022 may still change if inflation exceeds forecast by the end of this year.

PIS/PASEP value in 2022

The readjustment in the national floor promoted changes in the amounts paid for benefits. One of them is the salary bonus PIS/PASEP 2022.

If the value of the 2022 minimum wage is BRL 1,192, workers will have this amount as a calculation basis, according to the number of months worked during the base year:

1 month: BRL 99.33

2 months: BRL 198.66

3 months: BRL 298.00

4 months: BRL 397.33

5 months: BRL 496.33

6 months: BRL 596.00

7 months: BRL 695.33

8 months: BRL 794.66

9 months: BRL 894.00

10 months: BRL 999.33

11 months: BRL 1,092.66

12 months: BRL 1,192.00

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers who work in private companies, while the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servants’ Assets) is intended for public servants.

To receive the 2020 and 2021 base year salary bonus, you must have some requirements, they are:

Have registration in PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for less than 30 days (consecutive or not) in the base year;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages last year;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

These same requirements are maintained in relation to citizens who also work for at least 30 days during 2021.

It is important to highlight that, for workers who receive PIS, payment is made at Caixa Econômica, lottery houses or Caixa Aqui correspondents. In turn, those who are entitled to PASEP receive at Banco do Brasil.

How PIS/PASEP withdrawals work

The salary bonus is available from July to June of the following year. Payments follow the schedules published by Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS – according to the month of birth) and by Banco do Brasil (Pasep – according to the end of enrollment).

The PIS/PASEP withdrawal is deposited in the worker’s checking account, in the respective financial institution responsible for the benefit. But if it doesn’t have it, the PIS can be withdrawn with the Citizen Card at Caixa Econômica electronic terminals, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

If you do not have the Citizen Card in hand, the withdrawal must be carried out at a Caixa branch with an original identity document with a photo. The same rule is valid for Pasep beneficiaries.

Why was my Salary Allowance postponed?

This was a determination of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), with the aim of reorganizing the procedures related to the granting of the allowance in the coming years.

However, this measure was also aimed at to assist the government in making payments to workers who adhered to the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm), which was created because of the pandemic to prevent workers from being laid off. This decision is provided for by resolution No. 896 and was taken in agreement with the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

How to consult the Salary Allowance?

Workers can annually monitor their allowance through the communication channels of Caixa Econômica Federal, which makes its portal and the Caixa Trabalhador application available for citizens to check their PIS.

For those who receive the PASEP, there is the possibility of accessing the Banco do Brasil website. When the payment is released, the worker can also check the balance on the institution’s app.

PIS/PASEP 2022 will make payments from February; see value forecast

