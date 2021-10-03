Player desired by Grêmio can now sign a pre-contract and come for free

Nikão can come to Grêmio for free in January. Calm down, the management isn’t even thinking about it right now. The point is that he is at the end of his contract with Athletico Paranaense and can even sign a pre-contract.

In 2015, Grêmio tried to bring him in for the first time, when the coach was Roger Machado. The player was already in Hurricane and Romildo Bolzan started the conversations, but the business did not advance. In 2020, he was once again linked to Grêmio, when he was dealing with renewal with Athletico.

The player was last sought out at the beginning of this season, when Tiago Nunes took charge of Grêmio. The two worked together on the Paraná team and the partnership was even considered to be remade. However, the business did not advance.

Nikão played a lot against Grêmio last week and even with Renato Kayser and Pedro Rocha scoring two goals each, the articulator was chosen by some as the main player in the game. In addition, in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, against Peñarol, he was again elected the main guy in the match, with a goal and an assist in the 2×0.

Nikão would be a great deal to Grêmio

Athletico-PR only agreed to negotiate it for around R$ 10 million, an amount that the Grêmio management did not want to pay. He is 29 years old and made 35 games in the 2021 season, scoring eight goals and nine assists. In other words, practically every two games they participate directly in a goal.

Nikão is a great player who would come to be Grêmio’s starter. He acts as an attacking midfielder on the right side. But, it is also able to play centrally. The player has been surveyed by clubs from alternative markets in Europe and will certainly arouse the interest of big players in Brazil.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA