Pochettino sees “emotional impact” in bad acting and PSG defeat

PSG did not have a great morning on Sunday and were defeated for the first time of the season after losing 2-0 to Rennes. PSG even had game volume in the first stage, but did not take advantage of it and ended up punished, taking goals at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the complementary stage. Rennes’ second goal, incidentally, had a negative emotional impact on PSG in the view of the team’s coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

“The emotional impact of taking the goal at the beginning of the second game was very big. For Rennes it was big, they started to believe more. We can’t be happy with the result, but there are positive things we can take away. play, find balance in games,” Pochettino said in an interview after the game.

Pochettino also lamented the lack of goals for the team. In the first 45 minutes of the game, PSG created several chances to open the scoring, but ended up failing in the submission and failed to balance the net. The team didn’t take a shot on goal throughout the game, a clear sign of lack of aim and difficulties at the time of completion.

“We are sad because we played 25 minutes very well, we had a very good first period. The only thing that was missing was the goal,” said the Argentine. “We had great chances, we lacked a bit of luck. Now we have to keep working, we have two weeks to recharge our energies,” he concluded.

It was PSG’s first loss of the season and with the MNM trio in action. Now, the French championship will have a two-week break due to the FIFA date, which takes place in the next few days.