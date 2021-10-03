Pope at the Angelus: whoever seeks God finds him in the small and needy

Francis at the Angelus this Sunday in St. Peter’s Square: contradictions, situations that reveal our fragility are privileged occasions to experience the love of God. Those who pray with perseverance know well: in moments of darkness or loneliness, God’s tenderness is even more present.

“Jesus, making the gesture of embracing a child, identified himself with the little ones: that’s what Pope Francis said in his address that preceded the Marian prayer of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at noon this Sunday (10/03) .

Highlighting today’s Gospel, the Pope said that we see a very unusual reaction from Jesus: he is outraged. And what is most surprising is that his indignation is not caused by the Pharisees who test him with questions about the legality of divorce, but by his disciples who, to protect him from the crowd, rebuke some children who are brought to Him. In words, the Lord is not angry with those who argue with Him, but with those who, in order to relieve his fatigue, distance children from Him. Why? the Pope asks.

“We remember – it was the Gospel of two Sundays ago – that Jesus, when making the gesture of hugging a child, identified himself with the little ones: he taught that it is precisely the little ones, that is, those who depend on others, who are in need and they cannot repay, they must be served first. Those who seek God find him there, in the little ones, in the needy: not only goods, but care and comfort, like the sick, the humiliated, the prisoners, the immigrants and the imprisoned. He’s there. That’s why Jesus is indignant: every insult done to a little one, to a poor person, to a helpless person, is done to Him.”

Pope Francis then pointed out that today the Lord takes up this teaching and completes it. In fact, he adds: “Whoever does not welcome the Kingdom of God as a child welcomes it, will not enter it.”

“Here is the novelty: the disciple must not only serve the little ones, but recognize himself as little. Knowing oneself small, knowing oneself in need of salvation, is indispensable to welcome the Lord. It’s the first step to open ourselves to Him. But we often forget about it.”















In prosperity, Francis said, in well-being we have the illusion of being self-sufficient, of being self-sufficient, of not needing God. This is a mistake, because each one of us is a needy being, a little being.

“In life, recognizing that you are small is the starting point for becoming big. If we think about it, we grow not so much based on successes and the things we have, but mainly on moments of struggle and weakness. There, in need, we matured; there we open our hearts to God, to others, to the meaning of life”.

The Holy Father underlined that “when we feel small in the face of a problem, a cross, an illness, when we feel tired and lonely, we must not be discouraged. “The mask of superficiality is falling and our radical frailty is re-emerging: it is our common base, our treasure, because with God frailties are not an obstacle, but an opportunity”.















“A beautiful prayer would be this, the Pope said: “Lord, look at my weaknesses…” and enumerate them before Him. This is a good attitude before God”.

In fact – the Holy Father continued – it is precisely in our fragility that we discover how much God cares for us. This Sunday’s Gospel says that Jesus is more tender with the little ones: “taking them in his arms, he blessed them, laying his hands on them”. Francisco then said that contradictions, situations that reveal our fragility are privileged occasions to experience his love. Those who pray with perseverance know well: in moments of darkness or loneliness, God’s tenderness towards us becomes – so to speak – even more present. It gives us peace, it makes us grow. In prayer – Francis stressed – the Lord keeps us close to himself, like a father with his son. This is how we become great: not in the illusory pretense of our self-sufficiency, but in the strength to place all hope in the Father. Just as the little ones do.

The Pope concluded by saying: “let us ask the Virgin Mary for a great grace, that of smallness: to be children who trust in the Father, certain that he does not fail to take care of us.