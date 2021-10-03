Pope to the young people of “The Economy of Francis”: “The world needs your courage now”

In his video message for the second world meeting of young economists and entrepreneurs, Francisco renews for them the task of “seeking new ways to regenerate the economy” after the pandemic, so that it can be “more fair, sustainable and supportive, or be, more common”.

Alessandro Di Bussolo, Silvonei José – Vatican News

“I renew to you young people the task of putting fraternity at the center of the economy” to demonstrate, “guided by the love of the Gospel”, that “a different economy exists”, and that it can be “more just, sustainable and supportive, that is, , more common”. This is how Pope Francis addressed the young entrepreneurs and economists who were the protagonists of the second world event of the “Economy of Francis”, this Saturday afternoon, live from Assisi and associated with 40 cities around the world.

The pandemic revealed and amplified the inequalities



In his video message at the end of the work, the Pope began by explaining that he had heard about “the experiences and initiatives that you built together” and thanked the young people “for the enthusiasm with which they carry out this mission of giving a new soul to the economy”. He emphasized that the tragedy of Covid-19 not only “revealed to us the deep inequalities that plague our societies: it also amplified them.” And he recalled “the huge increase in unemployment, poverty, inequality, hunger” and the exclusion of much needed health care.

Let’s not forget that a few took advantage of the pandemic to enrich themselves and close themselves off to reality. All this suffering falls disproportionately on our poorer brothers and sisters.

Pope Francis’ Message

Forgotten the reciprocal relationship between us and nature



Francisco spoke of numerous “failures in the care of the common home and family” during the nearly two years of the pandemic and denounced that “we often forget the importance of human cooperation and global solidarity”, as well as “the existence of a relationship of reciprocity responsible between us and nature”.











We are not owners of creation, but custodians



The Earth precedes us and was given to us, the Pontiff recalled, and “we are stewards of goods, not owners”, but “the sick economy that kills” is born precisely “from the assumption that we are owners of creation, capable of exploiting it for our own interests and growth”.

The pandemic reminded us of this deep bond of reciprocity; reminds us that we are called to take care of the goods that creation gives to everyone; reminds us of our duty to work and distribute these goods in such a way that no one is excluded. Finally, it also reminds us that, immersed in a common sea, we must embrace the demand for a new fraternity.

For a fairer, more sustainable and “common” economy



This, Pope Francis explained to the young people, is a favorable moment to feel again “that we have a responsibility to others and to the world”, because “the quality of development of peoples and of the Earth depends above all on the common goods “.

“That’s why we must look for new ways to regenerate the economy in the post-Covid-19 era so that it is more fair, sustainable and solidary, that is, more common”.

We need more circular processes to produce and not waste our Earth’s resources, fairer ways of selling and distributing goods, and more responsible behavior when we consume.

You are the last generation that can save the Earth

What is also needed, Francisco continued, is “a new integral paradigm” to train new generations of economists and entrepreneurs to “respect our interconnectedness with the Earth.” This is what, the Pope acknowledges, is being done in the “Economy of Francis” as well as in many other youth groups. But there is not much time left: “Today our Mother Earth moans and warns us that we are approaching dangerous thresholds.” And you, the Pontiff told the young people, “are perhaps the last generation that can save us: I am not exaggerating”. We need “your creativity and resilience” to “correct the mistakes of the past and lead us to a new economy that is more solidary, sustainable and inclusive”.

This mission of the economy, however, includes the regeneration of all our social systems: by inculcating the values ​​of brotherhood, solidarity, care for our Earth and common goods in all our structures, we could face the greatest challenges of our time. , from hunger and malnutrition to equitable distribution of anti-Covid-19 vaccines. We must work together and dream big.

Economists who live the Gospel in companies and markets



The Pope’s final task to young economists and entrepreneurs is “to launch themselves creatively in the construction of new times, sensitive to the voice of the poor” and committed to including them “in the construction of our common future”. Because today there is a need for “a new generation of economists who live the Gospel within companies, schools, factories, banks, within markets.” New merchants “whom Jesus does not expel from the temple, because they are his friends and allies of his Kingdom.” And that they bring to the world, to the Church and to other young people “the prophecy and the beauty” of which they are capable.

“You are not the future, you are the present.” Another gift. The world needs your courage. Now”.