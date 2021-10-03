Popular Netflix series makes fans sick with disturbing scenes

Round 6 is currently one of the most popular series on Netflix. South Korean production is successful all over the world, but it is not for the weak. Due to its various scenes of violence and brutality, the plot ended up becoming the target of criticism from the platform’s subscribers. According to this audience, Round 6 is “disgusting” and “unnecessary”.

The Round 6 series is set in a deadly game, in which participants stake their lives in exchange for a billion dollar prize. The production doesn’t skimp on violent scenes, and is known for bringing shocking and gory moments to the audience.

Round 6’s high level of violence was touted by many fans as one of the series’ greatest assets. However, viewers who couldn’t deal with the gore of the South Korean series filled social media with criticism and complaints.

The Express.UK website talked about it; check it out below.

Round 6 – Too Violent for Netflix?

Although he took inspiration from classic children’s games to create his plot, Round 6 is definitely not for kids. In fact, not even adults with a weak stomach can finish watching the series.

At least, that’s what revealed several comments made on social networks. According to these complaints, Round 6’s violent scenes caused many subscribers to drop production.

“A lot of people told me to watch Round 6 on Netflix. Honestly, I would never force myself to watch something so violent just for a fad,” commented a Netflix subscriber on Twitter.

Other viewers started watching Round 6, but were unable to finish due to the violent scenes in the series.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to finish watching Round 6. Too many violent and unnecessary scenes,” said another viewer.

Also, some complained about the length of the episodes. According to these viewers, the Round 6 chapters should have been shorter.

“Do all Round 6 episodes have to be an hour long?” asked another Twitter user.

Part of the complaints also claims that not even adults of legal age should watch Round 6 on Netflix.

“Round 6 is good, but I wouldn’t recommend it for anyone under 20s. It’s very violent”, commented another fan.

Ultimately, complaints of the high level of violence in Round 6 only served to draw more viewers to the Netflix series.

“We all know Round 6 is a violent and brutal thriller, but it’s also a noir mystery, an emotional drama and an entertaining comedy. Perfect for a marathon,” commented another Netflix subscriber on Twitter.

The first season of Round 6 is now available on Netflix.