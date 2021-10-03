Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo starts at R$685,000

A mix of crossover and van, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo reaches the Brazilian market and starts at R$685,000 with a domestic charger installed. The sports car from the German brand is another addition of an electric car to the national portfolio, which already has the Taycan.

Quite different from this one, however, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo arrives with a bolder proposal, which the brand itself will exhibit for almost a month here. With 800V electrical system and 93.4 kWh lithium batteries, the model arrives in the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo version.

Having two electric motors that guarantee four-wheel drive, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo delivers 380 horsepower, but has up to 476 horsepower if features such as overboost and start control are used. It has a maximum torque of 50.8 kgfm, enough for excellent performance.

With a range of between 389 and 456 km, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a maximum limit of 220 km/h. Oliver Blume, Director of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, said: “In 2019, we sent an important signal with the launch of our first all-electric car”.

Blume also commented: “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility: by 2025, half of our new vehicles will have electric propulsion – all electric or plug-in hybrid. By 2020, one in three of all our vehicles made in Europe had an electric powertrain. Electric mobility is the future. With Taycan Cross Turismo, we are taking a big step in this direction”.

To mark its arrival in Brazil, Porsche will organize an expedition across the country, traveling 9,000 km across 14 states with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. There will be 26 days of travel between Foz do Iguaçu-PR and Jericoacoara-CE, passing through Serra do Rio do Rastro (SC), Serra da Canastra (MG) and Chapada Diamantina (BA).

Focusing on adventure, as proposed by Porsche, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has an optional off road package with 30mm higher suspension, as well as “Gravel Mode” for dirt road conditions. The bolide also has pneumatic suspension and ample internal space, as well as a trunk that can be expanded up to 1,200 liters.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Tourism – Photo Gallery