Porto is 3rd and wins USF2000 title in Mid-Ohio

‘VALTTERI, IT’S MAX!’ RED BULL POLL MERCEDES AND HORNER ADMITTED THAT HE ENJOYS TAKING WOLFF

Kiko Porto is champion of the 2021 season of the USF2000. The Brazilian driver needed only a third place in Race 1 of Mid-Ohio, played this Saturday (2), to take the cup home, as the main rival, Michael d’Orlando, closed the race in Lexington in second place , cutting the lead to 45 points, but insufficient to be achieved regardless of the events in race 2.

Porto, from DEForce Racing, started from sixth place and managed to overcome Josh Green in a re-start. With d’Orlando losing the first position to Yuven Sundaramoorthy right at the start, he didn’t need to make greater efforts to reach new positions during the race, but he benefited from the collision between Prescott Campbell and Jace Denmark, placing himself in the podium position.

Pabst Racing’s American Yuven Sundaramoorthy won the race leading all 20 laps after starting from second position at Mid-Ohio. It was the driver’s fourth triumph in the championship.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Josh Green, Miles Rowe, Nolan Siegel, Thomas Nepveu, Billy Frazier, Christian Weir and Spike Kohlbecker completed the top-10 in Lexington.

The USF2000 ends the season with Race 2, this Sunday (3), in Mid-Ohio. Porto has 390 points before the final round, already champion, while Michael d’Orlando carries 345. Sundaramoorthy still dreams of runner-up, with 327.