Portugal no longer requires prophylactic isolation upon entry into the country

Anyone traveling to Portugal from this Friday onwards is no longer obliged to prophylactic isolation regardless of origin, in accordance with the new rules for the last phase of decontamination, according to a note from the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI).

In a statement about a set of rules that are in force until today, unless the epidemiological evolution requires changes, the MAI states that “there are no longer countries whose origin determines the subject to prophylactic isolation”.

In the rules applicable to air travel, the recognition of the vaccination and recovery certificates of covid-19 of countries is maintained, provided that the vaccines administered are those approved by the European Medicines Agency (Janssen, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer) and since that “conditions of reciprocity” are met.

“The non-reciprocity in the recognition of the validity of the European digital certificate by third countries prevents the recognition of the validity of certificates issued by those third countries”, says the MAI.

On essential and non-essential trips, all are allowed, “regardless of origin”, as long as passengers present a certificate of vaccination or recovery from illness recognized in Portugal and in conditions of reciprocity.

Still regarding essential and non-essential trips, the MAI says that all are allowed to passengers from the Schengen area, Brazil, USA, United Kingdom and countries framed in a European recommendation of 2020, which include Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda and where Bosnia and Herzegovina and the People’s Republic of Moldova were excluded.

From other third countries, only essential trips are allowed, that is, “those that allow the transit or entry into Portugal of citizens for professional, study, family reunion reasons, for health reasons or for humanitarian reasons”.

Entering Portugal by air implies the presentation of the European digital certificate or vaccination or recovery certificate recognized by all citizens over 12 years of age.

“Alternatively, they must present proof of carrying out a molecular laboratory test by RT-PCR or rapid antigen test with a negative result, carried out within 72 or 48 hours prior to the time of shipment, respectively”, says the MAI, adding that they have to be tests approved by the European Union, which must identify the citizen, the manufacturer, indicate the date of the test and the result.

Failure to comply with these requirements will force passengers to carry out a test upon entry into Portugal, bearing the costs and awaiting the result at the airport.

Passengers with a destination or stopover in Portugal should only be allowed to board if a digital vaccination certificate or a negative test is presented, and airlines may incur fines ranging from 500 to 2,000 euros per passenger in case of non-compliance.

The MAI also recalls that the measures apply to the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and crew of cruise ships in mainland Portugal.