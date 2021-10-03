Portugal no longer requires prophylactic isolation upon entry into the country

by

Anyone traveling to Portugal from this Friday onwards is no longer obliged to prophylactic isolation regardless of origin, in accordance with the new rules for the last phase of decontamination, according to a note from the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI).

In a statement about a set of rules that are in force until today, unless the epidemiological evolution requires changes, the MAI states that “there are no longer countries whose origin determines the subject to prophylactic isolation”.

In the rules applicable to air travel, the recognition of the vaccination and recovery certificates of covid-19 of countries is maintained, provided that the vaccines administered are those approved by the European Medicines Agency (Janssen, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer) and since that “conditions of reciprocity” are met.

“The non-reciprocity in the recognition of the validity of the European digital certificate by third countries prevents the recognition of the validity of certificates issued by those third countries”, says the MAI.

On essential and non-essential trips, all are allowed, “regardless of origin”, as long as passengers present a certificate of vaccination or recovery from illness recognized in Portugal and in conditions of reciprocity.

Still regarding essential and non-essential trips, the MAI says that all are allowed to passengers from the Schengen area, Brazil, USA, United Kingdom and countries framed in a European recommendation of 2020, which include Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda and where Bosnia and Herzegovina and the People’s Republic of Moldova were excluded.