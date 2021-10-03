Premiere of Canta Comigo Teen celebrates national culture and international pop classics – Canta Comigo Teen 2

Commanded by Rodrigo Faro and Ticiane Pinheiro, the second season of sings with me teen premieres this Sunday (3) and will show Brazil the talent of young artists who promise to give their all in individual or group presentations, at the most varied rhythms, to take home the R$ 200,000 prizes and an apartment.

But first, the little singers need to thrill the attraction’s 100 judges. If any one of them likes the candidate’s performance, they can get up and, from the booth itself, sing with the competitor. The more standing coaches, the more points the participant can accumulate.

In the first episode, young people celebrate the national culture by interpreting classics such as “Vou Deitar e Rolar”, immortalized by Elis Regina; “Nuvem de Lágrimas”, by Chitãozinho & Xororó; and “Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar”, written by Tom Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes; besides making room for pop hits like “Born This Way”, by the American diva Lady Gaga. With a varied repertoire, the little ones already demonstrate the wealth of references that will be present throughout the season.

Sings Comigo Teen on digital platforms

O sings with me teen is also present on the digital channels of record. On social networks, the public will be able to follow the best moments of the program on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, in addition to Portal R7.com and PlayPlus, Record’s streaming service. On Instagram, people will be able to interact with the program through a Stories filter. During the program, comments and photos from the audience will be shown, as well as videos and Stories of people singing at home. To decide the winner of the program, the final vote will take place by the Portal R7.com.

About the format

O sings with me teen was the first children’s version of All Together Now, original format of the Endemol Shine Group, whose national version, “Canta Comigo”, has already won three seasons on Record TV: two with the presentation of Gugu Liberato and one with Rodrigo Faro.

O Sing with Me Teen 2 is presented by Rodrigo Faro and Ticiane Pinheiro and airs on Sundays, right after the Faro time. The general direction is Marcelo Amiky. Rodrigo Carelli signs the direction of the core of realities at Record TV.