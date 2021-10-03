President of Santos cites difficulties and explains strategy for reinforcements: “Airplane is in flight”

Santos hired 10 reinforcements this season. And all of them came without purchase rights acquired, through loans or free on the market.

In an interview with Sports Gazette, President Andres Rueda cited the difficulties and explained the strategy to strengthen the cast even with financial limitations.

“People have short memories. We spent more than a year with a transfer ban. We don’t have money now, ok, but we didn’t even have the possibility of hiring. We’re setting up the team with a flying plane. We renewed with six or seven from the base who said it was impossible They stayed. And they stayed. We hired five in the first wave, on time. By loan, without commission or gloves and relatively low salary, within the conditions, and the stipulated purchase price. Then I don’t buy the proposal, I buy the reality. Vinicius Zanocelo, Danilo Boza and Moraes were highlights at Paulistão. Marcos Guilherme is very helpful. Camacho, who was criticized, is working,” said Rueda.

“In the second wave, we changed our strategy a little. Baptistão was not hired, he came because he wanted to. Santos would not have been able to bring it. Due to his particular situation, in the city, he wanted to play for Santos and he suited himself. twice as much as another club in Brazil. These were a little thicker, Velázquez, Jandrei, Tardelli… The plane is in flight and we have to adjust,” he added.

In the first half, Santos brought defender Danilo Boza, left-back Moraes, midfielders Vinicius Zanocelo and Camacho and forward Marcos Guilherme. Recently announced goalkeeper Jandrei, defender Emiliano Velázquez, midfielder Augusto and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão.

Against São Paulo, next Thursday, at Morumbi, five reinforcements from 2021 should start: Velázquez, Boza, Camacho, Marcos Guilherme, Tardelli and Baptistão.

Peixe even considered bringing more athletes in September, in the last deadline for entries in the Brazilian Championship, but did not find “opportunities in the market”. Meanwhile, Alvinegro is looking for pre-contracts to reinforce the cast in 2022.

