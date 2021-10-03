Prevent Senior to maintain assistance to 540,000 customers, says ANS

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) reported today that Prevent Senior must maintain assistance to more than 540,000 beneficiaries of the health plan, and that it is investigating in a “rigorous and careful” the evidence of infractions.

“ANS is taking all possible measures to investigate the evidence of violations of the supplementary health legislation and is acting for a quick return to society within its attributions”, said the organ in a statement.

The agency also said that it is aware of the concern of society and the plan’s beneficiaries amidst the denunciations published by the press and by Covid’s CPI. Last Tuesday, the ANS fined Prevent after identifying elements that, according to it, contradict the initial version presented by the company.

The health operator entered the focus of the committee in the Senate after complaints from a group of doctors that the company had concealed the death of patients with the disease during a study with the use of ineffective medications. The dossier also reports that Prevent Senior has induced a competition among doctors to boost the prescription of the “covid kit”. The company denies it (read what Prevent says).

Prevent Senior is also in the sights of the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of São Paulo due to the wide prescription of medications in the “covid kit”, including for patients without a diagnosis of the disease. Yesterday, the São Paulo Chamber approved the creation of a CPI to investigate the operator.

Calculation Processes

ANS opened two processes to investigate complaints against Prevent Senior: the first investigates any failure in communication to patients about the risks of using the drugs in the “covid kit”; the second process investigates whether there was any restriction, by any means, on the freedom of physicians to exercise their professional activity.

“As soon as the allegations of interference by the operator in the work of doctors and the operator’s failure to communicate about the use of medicines were disclosed, the ANS instituted investigation processes (respectively on 8/09 and on 20/09) and carried out investigations in loco and telephone; requested information from the operator; sent letters to doctors and former doctors; and held a face-to-face meeting with representatives of the operator. The analysis of the information is ongoing and is necessary to support decisions on measures that may be taken by the ANS”, explained the agency, in a note.