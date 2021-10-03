Prevent Senior was key to promoting ‘early treatment’ on YouTube – Politics

Eight Prevent Senior direct citation videos, posted in April 2020, were key to consolidating the term “early treatment” in society’, concludes the UFRJ report (photo: Bruno Rocha/Contedo State)

Prevent Senior played a key role in promoting the so-called “early treatment” against COVID-19 on YouTube, conclude researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

According to the study “Science, politics and misinformation in Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic: the dissemination of ‘early treatment on YouTube”, eight videos with direct quote from the healthcare operator, posted in April 2020, were key to consolidating the term “early treatment” in society.

The videos echoed a study by Prevent Senior on the contribution of hydroxychloroquine consumption in the first days of symptoms of COVID-19, especially on the second day.

These videos, together, total 443 thousand views on YouTube.

Five of the eight videos were posted on professional media channels:

two from Rdio Bandeirantes (interviews with the CEO of Prevent Senior, Fernando Parrilo)

one from TV Record (interview with doctor Nise Yamaguchi, member of the parallel cabinet)

one from Uol (podcast with the doctor Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, director of Prevent)

one from TV GGN (interview with researcher Rodrigo Esper, director of Prevent).

Two other fundamental videos, listed by the UFRJ study, are an interview with doctors Pedro Batista Junior and Nise Yamaguchi on Canal Crtica Nacional; and another recording with Pedro and Nise on Canal Meire Yamaguchi.

There is also another video shared by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), now excluded by YouTube, but still available on Facebook.

results in numbers



In total, the researchers located 785 videos between March 2020 and May 2021 with “early treatment” as the agenda. They divided them into three classifications: those in favor of the procedure without scientific evidence against COVID-19; the opposites; and the neutrals.

Among those with more than 130 thousand views, therefore having great capillarity on YouTube, there are 135 contents: 91 in favor, 30 against and 14 neutral.

Among the 91 in favor of drugs such as chloroquine and ivermectin to combat coronaviruses, three have passed 1 million views, thus having a great impact on users.

One of the healthcare operator Grupo Viver Bem

One of the program “Os Pingos nos Is”, by Rdio Jovem Pan

One of the channel of the Minas Gerais newspaper O Tempo, during the program Alerta Super, anchored by the presenter Ricardo Sapia

“Among the videos with more than 500,000 views, 15 in total, there are professional press channels, medical clinics, health operators agreements, the Ministry of Health channel, specialist channels such as Lucy Kerr’s”, inform the researchers.

The search



The report is part of the Climate Connections laboratory, linked to the Science and Culture Forum of UFRJ.

Created in November 2020 and made up of specialists from various disciplines at the University (Biology, Communication, Philosophy, History, among others), the laboratory has the proposal to “show issues that revolve around debates on climate” and “discuss the relationship between science and society, and, more specifically, misinformation”.

Scientists Fernanda Bruno, Isabela Kalil and Tatiana Roque sign the study. The specialized company Novelo Data supported them in downloading and searching the contents.