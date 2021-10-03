Producer Naoki Yoshida briefly talks about Final Fantasy XVI at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online

Facebook

During a live broadcast of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online, Naoki Yoshida and Hironobu Sakaguchi spoke a little about Final Fantasy XVI offering a small update on development.

Naoki Yoshida is the director and producer of Final Fantasy XIV and producer of XVI. Hironobu Sakaguchi is currently the head of Mistwalker (which recently launched Fantasian) and is widely known as the father of the series. Final Fantasy.

Sakaguchi mentioned that he feels that Final Fantasy XVI it’s going to be a complete fantasy and Yoshida has confirmed that the main story is complete. Side missions are under development and nearly completed. The character models are also almost ready and the team just needs to improve the quality a little.

Yoshida went on to mention that the initial focus was on producing the main set with a small team. Although the total production period is quite long, the size of the team didn’t increase much until the plans were finalized. There was a lot of trial and error. Yoshida believes it’s important to start with a small team and then gradually expand.

Sakaguchi offered (jokingly) to write a mission for the game, and Yoshida said he could write to Final Fantasy XIV, but the father of Final Fantasy he replied that he would not want to compete with Yasumi Matsuno and Yoko Taro.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released for PS5 and PC.