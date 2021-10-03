Program rescues Renata Ceribelli’s lion attack; watch

Marcos Mion recalled a lion attack suffered by Renata Ceribelli in 1995 at “Isto a Globo Não Mostra” this Saturday.

In the frame of “Caldeirão” in which the presenter humorously comments on scenes from the station’s past, the journalist carried out a story in a place where animals were trained to work on television. Among the local animals was a lion named Sultan.

Renata admits to being scared from the start, but the trainer insists that the cat is tame. The journalist is still scared and the lion is very angry.

“Don’t look at him. He goes straight to the well,” advises the coach, but Renata goes back inside a house. At the same moment, the lion breaks free and runs towards the journalist to attack her. She screams and the other man in charge of caring for the animal still swears: “Don’t scream!”

“Don’t scream,” comments Mion with laughter. “Let’s think what’s the worst advice for a person who has a lion chasing them? ‘Don’t scream.’ . He dies in silence, he doesn’t scream, the animals have to run in peace,” joked the presenter, eliciting laughter from the production.

Watch:

Also on this Saturday’s show, Mion celebrated for being the first time she’s shown her closed-arm tattoos on TV.

In the painting “Sobe o Som”, Poliana Abritta was confused with the song “Tudo Ok”, a hit at last year’s carnival. “It’s not music, it’s meme I think,” said the journalist with a laugh.