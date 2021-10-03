Protesters take to streets in US to protest anti-abortion law | World

The battle for abortion rights hit the streets of the United States this Saturday (2), where hundreds of thousands of people began to gather in different cities for a new edition of the “Women’s March”, called to stop a strong conservative offensive.

“Women should be able to decide what to do with their bodies, period“, said Laura Bushwitz, 66, a retired teacher who attended the protest in Washington.

“I’m tired of being told what I can or can’t do (…) Did you hear, Supreme Court?”

So far, there have been few protests since a law in Texas banning virtually all abortions in the state went into effect on Sept. 1, sparking a court war and Congressional backlash.

With two days to go before hearings at the Supreme Court of Justice, which will arbitrate the dispute, resume, nearly 200 organizations have called abortion rights advocates for demonstrations across the country.

The main event takes place in Washington DC, where thousands of people have begun to gather for a march that will lead to the country’s main court, which nearly 50 years ago recognized the right to abortion in the ruling in the Roe v. Wade case.

The Supreme Court, whose composition was drastically altered by the appointment of conservative judges by former President Donald Trump, now appears ready to change the norm.

The court declined to intervene as a matter of urgency to block the Texas law and could take advantage of a Mississippi state restrictive review to change its jurisprudence.

The capitals of these two conservative states, Austin and Jackson, respectively, are also expected to host demonstrations, as are 600 other cities.

The organizers, an alliance that brings together everything from small feminist groups to large organizations like Planned Parenthood, which promotes family planning, believe they will mobilize 240,000 people across the country.

“We fight for abortion not only to be legal, but also affordable and stigma free“says a statement released by the organization of the protests. The activists want Congress to establish the right to abortion in federal law in order to protect it from a possible reversal in the Supreme Court.

A bill along these lines passed last week in the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, but has no chance of triumphing in the Senate, where Republicans can block the text.

A first “Women’s March” took place in 2017, shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, and brought together millions of Republican opponents, who called him a sexist.

Later marches had fewer participants, in part because one of their promoters was accused of anti-Semitism.

“This year we are united,” promises the statement released by the organization. “We returned to the streets for the first time in the Biden era because the change in the Oval Office (of the White House) has not ended the politicized, perverse and patriarchal desire to control our bodies”, adds the note, referring to Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 , which has not changed the dynamics in the states.

Rather, spurred on by the entry into the Supreme Court of three judges appointed by Trump, local conservative lawmakers launched a veritable offensive against abortion rights: as of Jan. 1, 19 states have passed 63 restrictive laws.