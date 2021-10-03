PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 85% off

As is the tradition every week at the IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, Skyrim Special Edition stands out, available from R$132 to R$46.20. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, from R$95 to R$31.35. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

Skyrim Special Edition: BRL 46.20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: R$137.25

Mortal Kombat 11: BRL 49.97

Star Wars Squadrons: R$79.60

The Last of Us Part II: BRL 129.67

Need for Speed ​​Heat Deluxe: R$69.74

Resident Evil 3 Remake: R$ 82.46

Gang Beasts: R$ 52.45

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: R$49.99

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: $15.35

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: R$ 82.46

Resident Evil 2 Remake: R$ 63.60

Wing Crises: BRL 23.26

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: R$ 66.22

Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience: R$ 42.90

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: R$ 74.97

Super Bomberman R: BRL 37.50

Little Nightmares Complete Edition: R$ 30.00

Monster Hunter World: BRL 62.25

