PSG is favorite for duel against Rennes this Sunday, says website

Paris Saint-Germain are rocking after beating Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek. This Sunday (03), Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s club will face Rennes in another round of Ligue 1, and despite playing away from home they are considered favorites, according to the website ‘BetWarrior’.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

The numbers, in fact, weigh in favor of PSG in the confrontation at Roazhon Park stadium. The Parisian club, even visiting, has a 43% chance of winning the match, against just 27% of Rennes. A tie completes the odds with 30%. The ball rolls at 8:00 am (Eastern Time), with broadcast from the ‘Betwarrior’.

Paris Saint-Germain are the leader of Ligue 1 with 100% success. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino won all eight matches they played, soaring in the table with 24 points. On the other hand, Rennes is only 14th. There were two wins, three draws and three defeats, which leaves the team with 14 points gained.