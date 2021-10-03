Queen Elizabeth is secretly playing Prince Andrew’s millionaire defense in case of sexual abuse, reveals newspaper – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth II is secretly covering the million-dollar costs of Prince Andrew’s defense team for her involvement in businessman Jeffrey Epstein’s (1953-2019) network of abuses. According to the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, payments of US$ 2,000 (R$ 10,000) per hour, charged by the team of lawyer Andrew Brettler, come directly from the British monarch’s personal funds.

Now 61, Andrew is being sued in a New York court by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was abused three times by the prince when she was 17 years old. According to Giuffre, Andrew’s crimes against her were coordinated by Jeffrey Epstein through his network of abuses. Younger brother of Prince Charles and Princess Anne and older brother of Prince Edward, Andrew denies the charges.

Businessman Jeffrey Epstein (Photo: Getty Images)

The same Daily Telegraph says the case involving Andrew is likely to cost millions from his mother’s personal coffers, given that the process could take months and even years. If convicted or opts for a settlement involving damages, Andrew could be forced to pay even more exorbitant amounts.

Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

The English daily that reported Elizabeth’s payments reports that advisers to the British Royal Family did not respond to inquiries about the matter. In her lawsuit against Andrew, Virginia Giuffre claims that the prince knew she was a minor when he had his encounters with her in the early 1990s, always mediated by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Although he has always denied the charges against him, Andrew initially opted to suspend his public activities as a member of the Royal Family while dealing with the issue. In May 2020 he ended up resigning from all his functions because of his involvement in the scandal.

