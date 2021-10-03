Reflection for the 27th Sunday of Ordinary Time

The word of Jesus illuminates the notion that a heart freed from the desire for possession, domination, but sensitive to the calls of God, allows human beings to live the reality of marriage, a gift of self and also the experience and proclamation of the new reality of that love that will never end.

Father Cesar Augusto, SJ – Vatican News

The first reading, taken from Genesis 2:18-24, tells us about the creation of the human being and God’s call for him to be his collaborator. However, despite having been created by the Lord, in his image and likeness, the man felt sad, alone. God realizes this and creates another human being, the woman, to be his companion. Therefore, it is very clear that man and woman were created for each other, to complement each other and to live the vocation that God gave them.

What can we learn from this second account of Creation? First, loneliness is not an asset. We can even, looking at the human body, realize that it was made for communication: eyes, ears, tongue, arms with hands and legs with feet, in addition to its own intelligence and other organs of communication. Within this bitter experience provided by the current pandemic, we were able to see how hard isolation and poverty in communication is!

When human beings begin to mature, they feel the need to make friends and seek the company that completes them for life. At that moment, the heart generates a feeling called love, fulfilling this union and relationship. And even, after a happy union with another similar being, if it breaks up, he will feel filled by the experience lived with that person who is no longer present and will not feel loneliness. However, if you feel it, you can join the new person. What shall we say about people who are celibate by choice? Certainly they are because of another kind of love, but they are not lonely, they live fraternity, friendship with other identical beings. Only a human being can complete another human being, as long as they treat each other with reciprocity. As “interactive” as my pet is, it is not human-like and its “interaction” is limited. Only a human being truly interacts with another human being.

The Gospel, Mark 10, 2-16, brings us Jesus’ vision of marriage and its indissolubility. The Jews bring to the Lord a case where this profoundly complementary relationship is being questioned. And to leave him in a delicate situation before the people and their doctors, they say that Moses allowed the divorce, that is, the official release that would allow a new union, as legitimate as the previous one. The word of Jesus illuminates the notion that a heart freed from the desire for possession, domination, but sensitive to the calls of God, allows human beings to live the reality of marriage, a gift of self and also the experience and proclamation of the new reality of that love that will never end.

Therefore, it makes no sense, in a relationship between two human beings, where there was surrender motivated by Love, to think of dissolution, of cancellation. God is Love and what God united man, do not separate! For many, the love relationship created between the couple was so strong that it surpasses death, because it is God!