Reinforcement of São Paulo is again related by Crespo after two games

Gabriel Neves was once again referred by coach Hernán Crespo for an appointment with São Paulo after two games. The tricolor reinforcement was left out of the clashes with América-MG and Atlético-MG, both at Morumbi, but this Sunday will be on the bench against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá.

Coming from Nacional, from Uruguay, Gabriel Neves is still adapting to the new routine and intensity of Brazilian football. Also needing to mingle with his new teammates, the steering wheel was preserved by the coaching staff to work on the physical and technical parts.

This time, who was left out was Martín Benítez, who in the last two games was listed, but ended up not being used by coach Hernán Crespo.

Considered one of the promises of Uruguayan football and entitled to be called up for his country’s national team – he entered the 3-0 victory over Colombia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers -, Gabriel Neves was hired to be the great Luan’s competitor for the position of first defensive midfielder, since São Paulo’s 13 shirt had not had a “shadow” in the squad until then.

With eight foreigners in the squad (Arboleda, Calleri, Benítez, Galeano, Orejuela, Gabriel Neves, Rojas and Rigoni), Crespo has been struggling to define the five athletes that can be listed for competitions organized by the CBF. At Libertadores and Sudamericana, tournaments organized by Conmebol, there is no limit on the number of related players born outside Brazil.

